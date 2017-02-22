BMO Capital Markets Boosts goeasy Ltd (GSY) Price Target to C$36.00

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) opened at 30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. goeasy has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd., formerly easyhome Ltd., is a Canada-based service provider of goods and alternative financial services. The Company serves customers through two divisions: easyhome and easyfinancial. Its segments are easyhome and easyfinancial. easyhome offers customers brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics under weekly or monthly lease agreements.

