bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,941.72% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded down 2.95% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 542,863 shares. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $36,837.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Mandell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $600,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $1,556,634. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLUE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $87.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases and in the field of T cell-based immunotherapy. Its gene therapy clinical programs include LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent B-thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD), and Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

