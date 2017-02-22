BlackPearl Resources Inc. (PXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX) opened at 1.68 on Wednesday. BlackPearl Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The firm’s market cap is $563.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BlackPearl Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of BlackPearl Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.93.

BlackPearl Resources Company Profile

BlackPearl Resources Inc is a Canda-based oil and natural gas company, which is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production in North America. Its primary focus is on heavy oil and oil sands projects in Western Canada. Its core properties include Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, which is a conventional heavy oil property, as well as a thermal enhanced oil recovery project; Mooney, Alberta, which is a conventional heavy oil property using horizontal drilling and alkali, surfactant, polymer flooding, and Blackrod, Alberta, which is a bitumen property located in the Athabasca oil sands region using the Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage recovery process.

