Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NDAQ:HAWK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NDAQ:HAWK) opened at 37.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

“Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-hawk-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company offers a range of prepaid gift, telecom and debit cards, in physical and electronic forms, as well as related prepaid products and payment services. The Company’s segments are US Retail, International Retail and Incentives & Rewards.

