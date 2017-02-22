Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

HAWK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 37.05 on Thursday. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm earned $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.80 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Holdings LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at $902,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company offers a range of prepaid gift, telecom and debit cards, in physical and electronic forms, as well as related prepaid products and payment services. The Company’s segments are US Retail, International Retail and Incentives & Rewards.

