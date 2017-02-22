BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $866.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.90. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.19.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

