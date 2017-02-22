BHP Billiton plc’s (BLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc.

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.56) target price on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLT. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.97) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.95) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.43) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.19) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 1,390 ($17.32) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,262.79 ($15.73).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1405.50 on Wednesday. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 679.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,518.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 74.81 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,403.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,241.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

