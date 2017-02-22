BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,550 ($19.31) to GBX 1,500 ($18.69) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,410 ($17.57) to GBX 1,420 ($17.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.56) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Wednesday. S&P Global set a GBX 1,500 ($18.69) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.97) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($20.81) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,260.71 ($15.71).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1405.50 on Wednesday. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 679.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,518.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,403.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,241.82. The company’s market cap is GBX 74.81 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

“BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/bhp-billiton-plc-blt-given-new-gbx-1500-price-target-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

