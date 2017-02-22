Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy shares have outpaced the industry in the past one year driven by earnings beat over the last 16 quarters. The company is making extensive investments to upgrade its operations with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities and strengthening partnership with vendors. Moreover, management is optimistic about fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and projected earnings in the range of $1.62–$1.67 per share. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of fourth-quarter earnings release. However, the challenging retail landscape, aggressive promotional strategies and waning store traffic may hurt the stock. Moreover, comparable sale for the final quarter does not look encouraging. Enterprise comparable sales are expected to be in the range of down 1% to up 1%. Further, the company anticipates international comparable sales in the range of down 2% to up 2%, while domestic comparable sales in the band of down 1% to up 1%.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Best Buy Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Best Buy Co. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) opened at 45.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. Best Buy Co. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $11,397,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,026,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $32,757,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,078,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,006,138 shares of company stock worth $48,697,095. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co. during the third quarter worth $109,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co. by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co. during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co. during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co. during the third quarter worth $173,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy Co.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents or using its Websites or mobile applications. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

