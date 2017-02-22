Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Given a $51.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BMS. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Bemis Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bemis Company from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Bemis Company from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Shares of Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) opened at 49.18 on Thursday. Bemis Company has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company earned $988 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bemis Company will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Bemis Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bemis Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in shares of Bemis Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,589,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,099,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bemis Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,451,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,038,000 after buying an additional 141,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bemis Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,454,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bemis Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bemis Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,198,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two business segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents food, consumer and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations in the United States. The U.S. Packaging segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for food and personal care product applications, as well as non-food applications.

