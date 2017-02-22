Beaufort Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc lowered their price target on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,700 ($58.56) to GBX 4,500 ($56.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 6,000 ($74.76) to GBX 5,500 ($68.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 5,000 ($62.30) price target on AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,951.55 ($61.69).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4529.00 on Monday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 57.29 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,466.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,646.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 150.20 ($1.87) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

