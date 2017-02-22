Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) opened at 1.275 on Thursday. Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.23. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.37 million.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/beaufort-securities-reaffirms-speculative-buy-rating-for-lansdowne-oil-gas-plc-logp.html.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc is an upstream oil and gas group, focused on exploration and appraisal opportunities for oil and gas reserves offshore Ireland. The Company focuses on the Irish offshore shelf areas for exploration. The Company has interest in 01/11 Barryroe Exploration License and 2/07 Helvick Exploration License.

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.