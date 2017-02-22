Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold Corp. from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold Corp. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Barrick Gold Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.30.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) opened at 26.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion and a PE ratio of 47.23. Barrick Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

Barrick Gold Corp. Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

