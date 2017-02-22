Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 14th

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) opened at 63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

