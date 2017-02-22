Barclays PLC Trims Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Target Price to C$54.00

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.57.

Shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 49.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

