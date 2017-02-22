Barclays PLC set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a €178.00 ($189.36) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. S&P Global Inc. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Allianz SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €170.65 ($181.54).

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 165.84 on Friday. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €118.40 and a 52-week high of €166.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.20.

“Barclays PLC Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV) a €150.00 Price Target” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/barclays-plc-analysts-give-allianz-se-alv-a-150-00-price-target.html.

