Bank of America Corp Downgrades Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) to Neutral

Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IDTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integrated Device Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a positive rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened at 25.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.11. Integrated Device Technology has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company earned $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.20 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/bank-of-america-corp-downgrades-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti-to-neutral.html.

In related news, VP David Shepard sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $941,274.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2,620.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 92,541 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

