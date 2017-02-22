Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) PT Set at €7.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €5.95 ($6.33) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. S&P Global Inc. set a €6.60 ($7.02) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €6.55 ($6.97) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.40 ($6.81) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €5.81 ($6.18) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.14 ($6.53).

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) opened at 6.62 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

