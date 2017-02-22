Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $49,867.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,681.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,544 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GLG LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 175.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

