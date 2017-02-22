Aviva plc (AV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Aviva plc (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Aviva plc to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.89) price objective on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.23) price objective on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 522.50 ($6.51).

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) opened at 505.50 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 20.48 billion. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 290.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 513.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 488.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 457.23.

Aviva plc Company Profile

Aviva plc is the holding company of the Aviva Group. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia, and Aviva Investors.

