Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corp. is a diversified energy company with utility and subsidiary operations located throughout North America. Avista Corp. also operates Avista Capital, which owns all the company’s non-regulated energy and non-energy businesses. Avista Capital companies include Avista Energy, Avista Energy Canada, Ltd., Avista Power, Avista Advantage, Avista Labs, Avista Fiber, Avista Communiations, Avista Development and Pentzer Corporation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avista Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avista Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) opened at 39.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Avista Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

“Avista Corp (AVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/avista-corp-ava-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Avista Corp by 334.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Corp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Corp by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista Corp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista Corp

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility with certain other business ventures. The Company operates through two business segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity, and distributes natural gas serving electric and natural gas customers in eastern Washington and northern Idaho and natural gas customers in parts of Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.