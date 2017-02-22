Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget reported dismal fourth-quarter 2016 results, with adjusted earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.25%. Intense competitive pressures reduce the profitability of the company and contract market share. Volatility in market demand and dependence on third-parties remain additional headwinds. The company might also lose rental volumes if it is unable to match up to industry pricing standards. Avis Budget has grossly underperformed the industry in the last three months. However, the company is aggressively increasing its presence in existing markets, as exemplified by the French Cars acquisition. At the same time, the company is focusing on expanding its Budget brand, taking its multi-brand strategy to the next level. Avis Budget has always been innovative and was the first in the vehicle rental industry to adapt to the recent tech era, wherein companies are exploring the online and mobile portals to enhance sales and margins.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners set a $47.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) opened at 34.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.03. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $41.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 582.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis is a rental car supplier and Budget is a rental vehicle supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand, and Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia.

