Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.24) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVG. N+1 Singer restated a corporate rating on shares of Avingtrans plc in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. FinnCap restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.68) price target on shares of Avingtrans plc in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) opened at 226.50 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 62.80 million. Avingtrans plc has a one year low of GBX 126.00 and a one year high of GBX 244.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.77.

This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/avingtrans-plc-avg-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

Avingtrans plc Company Profile

Avingtrans plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in the provision of engineered components, systems and services to the energy, medical and traffic management industries around the world. The Company operates in energy and medical segment. The energy and medical segment is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of machined and fabricated pressure and vacuum vessels and process plant and equipment for the power, oil and gas and medical markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.