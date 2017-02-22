AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($64.79) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,220 ($65.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($77.25) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($74.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,951.55 ($61.69).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4562.00 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 57.71 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,466.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,646.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 150.20 ($1.87) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

