Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to release its Q416 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) opened at 41.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.82.

“Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/assured-guaranty-ltd-ago-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Separately, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, December 30th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides, through its subsidiaries, credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It conducts its financial guaranty business on a direct basis through the companies, including Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

