Associated Banc Corp (ASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) opened at 26.30 on Wednesday. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Associated Banc Corp had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 208,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $5,423,974.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,305,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Judith M. Docter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,523 shares of company stock valued at $10,523,337. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc Corp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Associated Banc Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc Corp in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

