Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) will announce its Q416 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $344.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) opened at 7.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $729.03 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

“Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/ashford-hospitality-trust-inc-aht-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, FBR & Co lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (Ashford), together with its subsidiaries, is an externally advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct hotel investments segment. It is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.