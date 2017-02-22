Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Argus initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 122.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $328 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 306,748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $30,076,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Stephen Smith sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,218 shares of company stock worth $67,333,547. Corporate insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 718.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 296,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arista Networks by 41.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $14,399,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

