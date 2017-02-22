Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) PT Set at $120.00 by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $120.00 price target on Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 122.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $123.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $328 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $849,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 29,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $2,885,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,333,547. 32.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and next-generation data centers for enterprises. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which is a set of network applications and its 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches.

