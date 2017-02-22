Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) opened at 44.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $47.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company during the third quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

