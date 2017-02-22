Apple’s (AAPL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.13 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 136.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $717.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post $8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

In other Apple news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 70,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $9,555,833.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,512,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,902 shares of company stock valued at $51,510,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

