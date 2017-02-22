Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) opened at 55.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The company’s market capitalization is $21.21 billion. Apache Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Apache Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.42%.

“Apache Corporation (APA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/apache-corporation-apa-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Apache Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Apache Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apache Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Apache Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

About Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company. Both domestically and internationally, the Company explores for, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company has exploration and production interests in four countries: the United States, Canada, Egypt, and the United Kingdom (North Sea).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.