Aon PLC (AON) CFO Christa Davies Sells 48,216 Shares

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) CFO Christa Davies sold 48,216 shares of Aon PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $5,661,522.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,380,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) opened at 115.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. Aon PLC has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. Aon PLC had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post $6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Aon PLC’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,176,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,093,000 after buying an additional 1,045,503 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,690,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,461,000 after buying an additional 3,874,247 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,510,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,749,000 after buying an additional 288,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,664,000 after buying an additional 135,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,592,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,070,000 after buying an additional 419,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Aon PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Aon PLC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aon PLC to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aon PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

About Aon PLC

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

