ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.010-1.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. 603,226 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $102.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm earned $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pacific Crest reissued a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark Co. cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

In other news, VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $280,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

