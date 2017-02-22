Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,470 ($18.32) to GBX 1,500 ($18.69) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,240 ($15.45) to GBX 975 ($12.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,080 ($13.46) to GBX 1,330 ($16.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.16) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Anglo American plc from GBX 965 ($12.02) to GBX 1,200 ($14.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,164.44 ($14.51).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1350.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 17.42 billion. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 399.85 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,529.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,310.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,098.76.

“Anglo American plc (AAL) PT Raised to GBX 1,500” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/anglo-american-plc-aal-pt-raised-to-gbx-1500.html.

In other Anglo American plc news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,138 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £9,183.66 ($11,442.39).

Anglo American plc Company Profile

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

