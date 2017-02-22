Analysts Set Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Target Price at $73.60

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Universal Display Corporation in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Display Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Display Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Universal Display Corporation by 57.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Universal Display Corporation by 89.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,358,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,105,000 after buying an additional 641,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in Universal Display Corporation by 50.0% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) opened at 71.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $74.39.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/analysts-set-universal-display-corporation-oled-target-price-at-73-60.html.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in displays for wearables, smartphones, tablets and televisions, as well as solid-state lighting applications. The Company’s flat panel displays are used for various portable consumer electronics products, such as mobile phones, wearables, portable media devices, digital cameras, tablets and notebook computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.