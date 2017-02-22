Analysts Set The Valspar Corp (VAL) Price Target at $105.11

Shares of The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Valspar Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of The Valspar Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Valspar Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,001,000 after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in The Valspar Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,821,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,259,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Valspar Corp by 642.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,314,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,078,000 after buying an additional 2,002,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Valspar Corp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 300,572 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in The Valspar Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,631,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,036,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) opened at 111.56 on Friday. The Valspar Corp has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25.

The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The Valspar Corp had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Valspar Corp will post $4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. The Valspar Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About The Valspar Corp

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

