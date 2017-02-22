Analysts Set NOW Inc (DNOW) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of NOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in NOW by 80.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 175,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NOW by 49.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its position in NOW by 40.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 47,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 100,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) opened at 20.64 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.22 billion. NOW has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business earned $538 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.83 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/analysts-set-now-inc-dnow-price-target-at-20-80.html.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to energy and industrial markets. The Company operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.), Canada and International. Through its network of over 300 locations across the world, it stocks and sells an offering of energy products, as well as a selection of products for industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.