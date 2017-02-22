Analysts Set Intelsat SA (I) Target Price at $3.60

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on I shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC set a $3.00 price objective on Intelsat SA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. RBC Capital Markets raised Intelsat SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Intelsat SA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in I. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat SA by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat SA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat SA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat SA by 14.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat SA by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 400,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) opened at 4.67 on Friday. Intelsat SA has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $550.13 million.

Intelsat SA Company Profile

Intelsat SA is a Luxembourg-based company that operates in satellite services business. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers.

