Analysts Set Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Price Target at $40.78

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

HBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.25 price target on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) opened at 47.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.88. Hancock Holding Company has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Hancock Holding Company had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Hancock Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBHC. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Holding Company by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 701,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 39,753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Holding Company by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Hancock Holding Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 129,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Hancock Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/analysts-set-hancock-holding-company-hbhc-price-target-at-40-78.html.

Hancock Holding Company Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company (Hancock) is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank, a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. Whitney Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.