Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

“Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Price Target at $50.80” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/analysts-set-expeditors-international-of-washington-inc-expd-price-target-at-50-80.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) opened at 56.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.