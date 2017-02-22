Analysts Set Basf Se (BAS) Target Price at $82.13

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.13 ($87.37).

BAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. S&P Global Inc. set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) opened at 90.655 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €88.98 and a 200-day moving average of €80.84. Basf Se has a 52 week low of €57.85 and a 52 week high of €91.50. The stock has a market cap of €83.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.517.

About Basf Se

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. Its portfolio ranges from solvents, plasticizers and high-volume monomers to glues and electronic chemicals, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection and medicines.

