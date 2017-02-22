Analysts Set $10.33 Target Price for Vuzix Co. (VUZI)

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vuzix an industry rank of 47 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Vuzix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) opened at 5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company’s market cap is $98.34 million. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 250.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

