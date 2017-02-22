Analysts Issue Forecasts for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Republic Services from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) opened at 61.22 on Monday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $125,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $183,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West. The Company operates in over 40 states and Puerto Rico through approximately 340 collection operations, over 200 transfer stations, over 190 active landfills, approximately 70 recycling centers, approximately 10 treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, and over 10 salt water disposal wells.

