Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Core-Mark Holding Company an industry rank of 174 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORE shares. Stephens set a $49.00 target price on Core-Mark Holding Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 target price on Core-Mark Holding Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th.

In other Core-Mark Holding Company news, VP Christopher L. Walsh sold 1,374 shares of Core-Mark Holding Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $55,111.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Perkins sold 12,000 shares of Core-Mark Holding Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $501,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,051,697.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,391 shares of company stock worth $859,681. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 115.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) opened at 33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.69. Core-Mark Holding Company has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

About Core-Mark Holding Company

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services to over 36,500 customer locations across the United States and Canada through over 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate.

