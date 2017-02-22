American Water Works (AWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. American Water Works had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business earned $802 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works updated its FY17 guidance to $2.98-3.08 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) opened at 74.38 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.31 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,899,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,868,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,527,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,025,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,499,000 after buying an additional 69,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,961,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,824,000 after buying an additional 455,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,813,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a water and wastewater utility company. The Company operates through two segments: the Regulated Businesses and the Market-Based Businesses. Its Regulated Businesses segment involves the ownership of subsidiaries that provide water and wastewater utility services to residential, commercial, industrial and other customers, including sale for resale and public authority customers.

