America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Receives $12.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) opened at 12.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 11,077,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,059,000 after buying an additional 656,241 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 3,171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 1,364.0% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 226,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 210,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

