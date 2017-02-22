Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) opened at 3.50 on Wednesday. Amarin Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $942.13 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amarin Corporation PLC stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Amarin Corporation PLC worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Amarin Corporation PLC in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin Corporation PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amarin Corporation PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin Corporation PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amarin Corporation PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Amarin Corporation PLC Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in lipid science focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. The Company’s lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

