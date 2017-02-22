Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $802.48 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $970.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $958.36.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 831.66 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $663.28 and a 52-week high of $841.95. The company has a market cap of $575.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $809.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post $33.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.59, for a total transaction of $144,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.21, for a total value of $25,205,991.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,602,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,892 shares of company stock worth $619,311,277 over the last 90 days. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 186.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,434,000 after buying an additional 934,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,371,000 after buying an additional 491,509 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $249,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,030,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,625,000 after buying an additional 290,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

