Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ) will post its Q416 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Alon USA Energy to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $965.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ) opened at 11.69 on Wednesday. Alon USA Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The firm’s market capitalization is $831.52 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/alon-usa-energy-inc-alj-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Alon USA Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Alon USA Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alon USA Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Alon USA Energy Company Profile

Alon USA Energy, Inc is an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, operating primarily in the South Central, Southwestern and Western regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: refining and marketing, asphalt and retail. Its refineries produce petroleum products, including various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, petrochemicals, petrochemical feedstocks, asphalt and other petroleum-based products.

